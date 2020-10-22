 Skip to main content
Gayle Preisendorf, 63

BEATRICE — Gayle A. Preisendorf, 63, of Beatrice died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Beatrice Community Hospital.

A private family service will take place.

Gayle was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Grand Island to LeRoy and Fern (Rempe) Preisendorf. She grew up in Beatrice.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Patricia Honiotes and Christina (Charles) Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

