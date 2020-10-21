Gene Boltz, 91

Gene Allen Boltz, 91 of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Combined services for Gene and his wife, DellaMae, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on All Faiths Facebook Page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before service time. To help protect one another, face masks are required.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Gene was born July 20, 1929, on a family farm near Doniphan, the son of August and Mamie (Wiese) Boltz. He attended Rural District School 23 and graduated from Grand Island Senior High Class of 1947. On April 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to DellaMae Wichmann.

They farmed near Chapman. In addition to farming, Gene worked for Knight Brothers Construction. Following his retirement from the farm, Gene worked part-time for Younkers.

Memberships include St. Pauls Lutheran Church, the Platt Duetsche and the Eagles. He enjoyed dancing, polka music, auctions and he collected John Deere Tractors.