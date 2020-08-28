George Baker, 88

ORD — George M. Baker, 88, of Ord died Aug. 26, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Ord City Cemetery. Pastor Colin Baker will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. No flowers please; memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.
George was born June 5, 1932, in Wheeler County to Gilbert and Adala (Peterson) Baker.
George is survived by his son, Steffan and wife Julie Baker of Ord; four grandchildren; brother, Stuart Baker, of Lincoln; sister, Corinne and Russell Howe of Kearney.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife; an infant daughter, Carol Baker; and sister, Shirley Jipp.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.