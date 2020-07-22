SHELTON — George Howard Widdowson, 92, of Shelton died March 31, 2020, in Kearney.
Due to COVID-19, the immediate family will have a private funeral service at the Shelton United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, and following, invite family and friends to military honors inurnment at 11:30 a.m. at the Shelton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Shelton United Methodist Church or Shelton American Legion Post 297.
George was born May 23, 1927, at Kearney to Howard and Maud (Hibberd) Widdowson. He grew up on a farm northwest of Shelton and received his education from Shelton High School, graduating in the Class of 1944.
He entered the United States Army in February 1946 and was part of the Asian occupation forces following World War II. He was honorably discharged in August 1947. On Aug. 21, 1951, he was united in marriage to Helen Kappius in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
George and Helen lived and raised their family on the family farm. He and his brother, James, were in a farming and livestock partnership. George farmed and fed cattle until his retirement. He was also active in the auction business and sold seed corn. George and Helen moved to Shelton on Nov. 6, 1990. He was a member of the Shelton Methodist Church and served as an usher for many years. He was also a longtime member of the Odd Fellows and the American Legion in Shelton. George was a dedicated family man and an active member of the community. He loved playing cards, collecting tractors, and talking to friends and neighbors. George had a great memory when it came to faces and names and was a wonderful neighbor.
Survivors include his wife, Helen of Shelton; sons, Richard (Susan) Widdowson of Naperville, Ill., and Thomas (Mary) Widdowson of Kearney; daughter, Jennifer Watzke of Bennington; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Martin of Fort Collins, Colo.