Georgia “DeDe” Lee Ditter, 87, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at CountryHouse Residence.
Private family services will take place in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Georgia was born on July 16, 1933, in Grand Island, daughter of John and Roma (Reece) Ditter.
She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School and attended Grand Island Business College. Georgia began working at her father’s grocery store, Ditter’s Grocery. After graduation she was employed by the Army Ammunition Plant, Northwestern Bell and retired from US Bank, employed for more than 25 years as a bank teller.
Georgia began her lifelong love of baseball while watching games with her Dad. She visited many stadiums, parks and fields to watch games. As a fan to all teams, both college and professional, she enjoyed rooting for the underdog. Georgia was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Georgia loved her neighborhood and was known as “Grandma Georgia” to many neighborhood children. Her home was always the gathering place for laughter, board games, puzzles and her candy dish. She was loved and cherished by all who crossed her path. She will be remembered as a faithful friend, kind and supportive to all.
She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Julie Owens of Grand Island, John Ditter of Giltner, Jana (Jonathan) Black of Hillsborough, N.J., and JoDee Saunders of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews; and extended family and friends.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Roma Ditter, and brother, Robert Ditter.
