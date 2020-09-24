Georgia Klone, 75

CENTRAL CITY — Georgia Anne Klone, 75, of Central City died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church near Clarks, with Pastor Nancy Spearow and Pastor Jim Parker officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in the Bureau Cemetery by Pierce Chapel near Clarks.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Anne was born June 13, 1945, to Donald and Ethel (Burger) Grafe in Central City. Anne attended school at Districts 15 and 33, and graduated from Central City High School in 1964. After graduation she attended York College. Anne would work as a bank teller in Bradshaw and later as a CNA at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City. She then went to work as a teller for Central Bank and worked there for 40 years. Anne never moved completely into retirement, spending her last 10 years with the bank working part-time.