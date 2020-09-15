Gerald Spiehs, 83

CAIRO — Gerald R. Spiehs, 83, of Cairo passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by his family at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Derek Apfel officiating. Burial of cremains will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Apfel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cairo Fire Department or Cairo Quick Response Team.
Gerald was born near Doniphan on May 17, 1937, to Rudolph and Opal (Matthews) Spiehs. He grew up on a farm near Doniphan and moved to Cairo as a young boy. He graduated from Cairo High School in 1956. Just out of high school, he served in the National Guard for eight years.
He married Twila Madsen on May 8, 1960, in Nysted, where they settled on a farm near Cairo to start their family.
He was an extremely hard worker throughout his life. In addition to farming, his first job was at Baasch & Sons, and then at Ford New Holland for 25 years before retiring.
When his kids were growing up, he found joy in coaching his son’s DCB baseball team for several years and attending all of his kids’ activities.
He enjoyed his extra time with many hobbies, including watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, making wood crafts with Twila for Grandpa and Grandma’s Workshop, playing cards, telling stories, and spending time with his family.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Twila Spiehs of Cairo; daughter, Brenda Mead and partner Mike Burson, of Wood River; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Steve Lemburg of La Vista; son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Tara Spiehs of Sellersburg, Ind.; one brother and one sister; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
