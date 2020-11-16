Geraldine Allen, 97

Geraldine M. Allen, 97, of Grand Island died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Azria Health Broadwell.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, with the Rev. James Golka officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice. Those in attendance will be required to wear masks and practice proper social distancing.

Geraldine was born on May 5, 1923 in Plymouth to Fred and Mathilda (Obermeyer) Schank. She grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School.

She was united in marriage to John Allen on Sept. 15, 1941 in Beatrice.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Steven (Carol) Allen; daughter, Jonadyne “Jonnie” (Rex) Carpenter; 18 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Jerry; five siblings and her grandson, Todd Carpenter.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.