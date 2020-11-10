Geraldine Baxter, 84

Geraldine Bernice Baxter, 84, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral services, per Geraldine’s wishes. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is planned for a later date.

Geraldine was born Nov. 13, 1935, to Jack and Alice (Nowka) Christensen at Grand Island. She grew up in Grand Island. She was united in marriage to George Ottman in 1951 at Aurora. She lived in Omaha, Hastings and later moved to Sacramento, where she lived for 10 years before moving back to Grand Island. One of the highlights of Geri’s life was a cruise to the South Pacific, but her favorite recreation was going fishing and camping. Geri enjoyed having friends and relatives stop by to visit.

Geri is survived by her sons, Terry (Ann) Ottman and Larry (Teresa) Ottman: a grandchild, Kevin (Kim) Ottman; and three great-grandchildren, Grace, Levi and Olivia Ottman, all of Grand Island. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cherished family members and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Viola Thomas; and brother, Jack Christensen Jr.

The family would like to thank the Tiffany Square Care Team Members, CHI Health St. Francis and Geraldine’s caregivers, nurses and doctors. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.