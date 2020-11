Geraldine Bernice Baxter, 84, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island due to complications from COVID-19.

Cremation has taken place per Geraldine’s wishes. More details will appear later.

