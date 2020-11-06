Geraldine Wrzenski, 89

ST. PAUL — Geraldine M. Wrzenski, 89, of St. Paul died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

A private family Mass will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Elba.

The rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. before the Mass. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Geraldine was born on Aug. 26, 1931, at Fullerton, the daughter of Joseph K. and Helen (Uzendoski) Micek. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school in the North Star area and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1948. She then attended college to become a school teacher, and taught at country schools in the Wolbach area.

She was united in marriage to Raymond L. Wrzenski of June 9, 1953, at Fullerton. In 1954, the couple moved to a farm south of Greeley where they farmed until retiring and moving into St. Paul in the early 1990s.

Raymond died Dec. 14, 2003, and Geraldine continued to live in St. Paul the rest of her life.