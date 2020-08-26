 Skip to main content
Gertrude Creutzberg, 96

CENTRAL CITY — Gertrude (Trudy) Creutzberg, 96, of Central City died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cottonwood Estates, at Central City.

Solt-Wagner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Community Bible Church, 403 F Ave., Central City, with Pastors Mark Hartley and Dale Janzen officiating. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Community Bible Church.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Christian High Schools and condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Survivors include two daughters, Paula (Doug) Jacobs of Branson, Mo., and Julie (Vance) Hardisty of Lafayette, Calif.; a son, John (Millie) Creutzberg, of Central City; five grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; eight great-grandchildren; and onae stepgreat-grandchild.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

To plant a tree in memory of Gertrude Creutzberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

