Gladys Trump, 89

Gladys Lucille (Pike) Trump, in her 89th year, went home to our heavenly Father on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lodgepole Pleasant View Cemetery, with the Rev. Ceciliah Igweta officiating.
Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday to sign Gladys’ register book and leave condolences for the family.
Memorials may be given in Gladys’ name to the United Methodist Church of Lodgepole. The service and arrangements are being administered by Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service.
Gladys is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Gary and Janie Trump of Grand Island, Dave and Tami Trump of Lodgepole, and Dennis Trump of Cheyenne, Wyo.; her grandchildren, Stacy Wilkins of Parker, Colo., Amber Smith of Olathe, Kan., Jennifer Gove of Omaha, Brian Trump of Kansas City, Mo., Aaron Bennish of Edwards Air Force Base, Ryan Bennish of Dalton and Sean Bussey of Vancouver, Wash.; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was welcomed to heaven by her loving husband, Charles; her daughter, Sandy; a daughter-in-law, Kathy; her parents, Albert and Maude; and all seven of her siblings.