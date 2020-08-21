Glenn Gibbs, 69, of Grand Island, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Plainview in Plainview.
Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn Phillip Gibbs, son of Everette and Katheryn (Phillips) Gibbs, was born Oct. 12, 1950, at Grand Island. He received his GED in 1972. Glenn lived in Grand Island, Red Cloud, Wausa and Plainview throughout his lifetime. He was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Grand Island, where he was baptized and confirmed. Glenn was also involved in AA where he made several good friends.
Glenn is survived by his sister, Debra Schmeckpeper; and nieces, Medi McCarty, Katie Williams, Anita Gibbs, Erica Lamb, Katie (Sal) Schmeckpeper-Pena, Garriann (Allan) Edholm, and Bethany (Morris) Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Katheryn (Phillips) Gibbs; sister, Mary (Gibbs) Nugent; and brothers-in-law, Gene Nugent and Gary Schmeckpeper.