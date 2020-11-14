Glenrose Lemburg, 85

CODY, Wyo. — Glenrose Pearl Lemburg, 85, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Cody, Wyo.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island. Kirk Schwarz will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Glenrose was born April 28, 1935, at Palmer, the daughter of Fred and Sylvia (DeMary) Spilger. She was raised on a family farm near Clarks, graduating from Clarks High School, Class of 1953.

On March 25, 1962, she was united in marriage to Carl L. Lemburg. They made their home in Grand Island. She moved to Cody, Wyo., in 2002.

She was a volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Mobile Food Services for 15 years, and employed by Mid-Nebraska Individual Services for five years and Wheelers for five years. She was an avid rock hounder-prospector traveling extensively; member of the Eagles, Rebecca’s and Odd Fellows; Cody Wyoming Senior Center Board member and the VFW.

Survivors are cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 1986; her parents; and a sister, Janet Spilger.