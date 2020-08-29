FARWELL — Gloria Rathman, 85, of Farwell, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. The Revs. Rayappa Konka, Richard Piontkowski and Harlan Waskowiak will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery near Farwell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks are required at both the visitation and Mass. The service will be livestreamed on the Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Gloria was born April 21, 1935, at Shelton, the daughter of Norton S. and Sophie H. (Wysocki) Irvine. The family later moved to a farm near Alda. Gloria attended Alda Public School and graduated from Alda High School in 1952. She then attended Kearney State College.
She was united in marriage to Gerald L. “Jerry” Rathman on Feb. 27, 1954, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple first lived on a farm near Wood River and she worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunitions Plant in Grand Island. In 1967, the family moved to a farm northwest of Farwell. Gloria raised many chickens, providing eggs for many Grand Island restaurants, truck stops and bakeries. Over the years she had also worked at the Doniphan Gun Club and as a waitress at Skyline Café in St. Paul.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Farwell and the Good Sam’s Camping Club.
Gloria and Jerry enjoyed square dancing, country and western music and attending music jamborees.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Rathman, of Farwell; sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Denise Rathman of Farwell and Brad and Becky Rathman of Farwell; seven grandchildren, B.J. and Michelle Rathman, Mandy and Matt Koperski, Wade and Caitlin Rathman, Melinda and Todd Vlieger, Jennifer and Spencer Zysset, Austin and Shaylene Rathman and Clark and Lauren Rathman; 10 great-grandchildren, Justin, Colt, Ava, Lily, Carl, Clara, Lyam, Tate, Brooke and Vivian; brother, Robert Irvine, of Grand Island; sister, Virjean Beckman, of North Platte; and sister-in-law, Alvera Irvine, of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, DeVon Irvine, Marlin and Ann Irvine, and Bonnie Irvine; brother-in-law, Don Beckman; in-laws, Louis and Vivian Rathman; and brother-in-law, Max Rathman and his wife, Irene.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Gloria’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.