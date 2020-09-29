Gretchen Dinsdale, 95

Gretchen L. Dinsdale, 95, of Grand Island, formerly of Palmer, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at home.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Stuhr Museum, with the Rev. Lonnie Logan officiating.

Stuhr Museum, The Jackson Dinsdale Art Center and Veteran’s Memorial Park in Palmer were very dear to Gretchen throughout her life. Therefore, in lieu of sending flowers, please make a memorial contribution to one of these wonderful organizations. Apfel Funeral home is assisting the family.

Gretchen was born Feb. 21, 1925, at Leavenworth, Kan., to Herman and Dorcas Poggemeyer. She was united in marriage to J.A. Dinsdale in March 1945.

Gretchen is survived by a son, Tom, and wife, Kim Dinsdale, of Grand Island; a daughter, Lynn, and husband, Sam Marchese, of Omaha; a nephew, Fred Poggemeyer of Dallas; and three grandchildren, Michael Dinsdale of Grand Island, Elizabeth and husband, Ross White, of Omaha and Isabelle and husband, Michael Gronbach, of Omaha.

Additional survivors include a brother-in-law, Roy, and wife, Gloria Dinsdale; a sister-in-law, Barbara Dinsdale; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; her brother, Major General Herman, and his wife, Lu Poggemeyer; a nephew, Dutch Poggemeyer; and a grandson, Jackson Dinsdale.