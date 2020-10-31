Grover (Duke) Bartlett, 88, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln, a victim of COVID-19.

The family chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Main Cemetery in Belgrade.

Duke, as he preferred to be called, was born Feb. 4, 1932, near Primrose to Dr. Grover and Mabel (Rave) Bartlett. His father, a country doctor, delivered him. The family moved to Belgrade when Duke was 2 years old. He attended school in Belgrade, graduating in 1949. After, he attended Midland College in Fremont for a time.

Duke served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On Aug. 15, 1952, Duke married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Bourn, at the Belgrade Methodist Church. Duke and Joyce were blessed with four children: Cynthia, Thomas, David and Marianne. The family made their home in Omaha, where Duke was employed with Western Electric for many years. A work transfer took Duke and Joyce to Denver for a few years, when Duke retired and they returned to Nebraska where they made their home in Grand Island.