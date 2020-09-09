Henry Herbert “Hank” Mayer, 58, of Grand Island, passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
A private family service is scheduled. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Henry was born Aug. 31, 1962, in Grand Island to John R. and Karen (Koenig) Mayer. He was raised in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High and Central Catholic High School.
On Feb. 18, 1999, Henry was united in marriage to Julie Nickerson. From the union, Jake and Abby were born.
Henry’s greatest joy in life was becoming a father. Many days with his young children were spent exploring nature and spending time outdoors. Later on, he spent time watching his children excel in sports. He was a very proud father and loved his children with all his heart.
He expressed his love of music and nature through his talent as a gifted artist. His artistic talent began as a young child. He loved to sketch anything that caught his eye. Art stayed with him his entire life and he continued to create art for his family, friends and galleries. He was truly blessed as a gifted artist.
He was previously employed with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and was working for Normandy Apartments at the time of his death.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. As a youth he served as an Altar Boy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Jake Mayer and Abby Mayer; his mother, Karen Mayer; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Lisa Mayer; two sisters, Stephanie Gauthier and Rebecca Mayer; two aunts and an uncle, Toni Mayer and Mary and Chris Loring; nieces and nephews, Lindsey (Nate) Fullerton, Travis Gauthier, Kristen Gauthier, Grant Gauthier, J.T. Mayer, Drew Mayer and Blake Mayer; and ex-wife, Julie Nickerson Mayer- Walford.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Mayer; his grandparents, Herbert and Linda Mayer, and Leon and Maxine Koenig; an aunt, Trish Backlund, an uncle, Herb Mayer, and a cousin, Herbie Mayer.
Memorials are suggested to Mid Plains Mental Health Center or the family for designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
