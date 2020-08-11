LOGAN, Kan. — Harley Dale Rafert, 86, of Logan, Kan., formerly of Gresham, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Logan, Kan., of complications associated with COVID-19 infection.
He was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Gresham to Ervin and Helen (Dunbier) Rafert. On Feb. 18, 1961, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Henne in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Harley was a York and Polk County Nebraska farmer his entire life, as well as having business ventures in Behlen and Butler building sales and construction, John Deere dealership ownership, auger and truck sales and real estate investment. He served in the Nebraska Army National Guard.
His children’s fondest memories are of working with him on the farm. Through his example, they learned the value of hard work and attention to detail. Snow skiing was a favorite family activity over the years, and he was usually the one leading the group down the slope with the most moguls. He never missed an opportunity for conversation and never knew a stranger, whether in the local coffee shop, on a ski lift in British Columbia, or on the Metro in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his two children, Sally (Phil) Myer of Phillipsburg, Kan., and James (Tatiana) Rafert of Ashburn, Va.; nine grandchildren, Amber (Ryan) Dembnicki, Sara (Ty) Lashmett, Emily Myer, Elise Myer, Ethan Rafert, Joshua Rafert, Matthew Rafert, Eli Rafert and Grace Rafert; and one great-grandchild, Wade Lashmett. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Lee) Rafert of Shelby; sister, Ruth Ann Barr of Milsap, Texas; and brother. Don (Barb) Rafert of Gresham.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister, Gladys Mae (Percy) Cunningham, formerly of Sanger, Texas.
Private family graveside services will be held in the Hoffer Cemetery. There will no viewing or visitation as Harley was cremated. Memorials may be directed to the Logan Manor, where he received loving care during his final three years of life.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.