Harold Obermiller, 94

LOUP CITY — Harold J. Obermiller, 94, of Loup City died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with the Rev. Douglas DeNeui officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Loup City American Legion Post #48.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to the Whispering Cedar’s Bible Camp, Loup City Fire, Loup City Rescue or donor’s choice.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed, and face masks or coverings are recommended. Higgin Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Obermiller family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
