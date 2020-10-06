Harriett Meyer, 89

CENTRAL CITY — Harriett Lorraine Meyer, 89, of Central City, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. at at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City with the Rev. Richard Kothe officiating. Lunch will follow the funeral service at the church.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Worms.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City, and Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Harriett was born Jan. 14, 1931, in Grand Island to Waldo Ernest and Ada Grace (McKown) Ruhe. She was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. She attended Grand Island Public Schools and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1948. She married Earl William Meyer on May 25, 1951, and to this union, three daughters and two sons were born.
Harriett was a homemaker most of her life. The couple farmed and raised their family in the Worms area. In 1972, they moved to Central City where Harriett worked at various jobs at Central City Public Schools, Central City Mall and the Republican Nonpareil.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Ladies Guild, Central City Legion Post Auxiliary, and the Platt Duetsche Society. She loved reading and had a wonderful lap and voice for reading to her grandchildren and as a volunteer at a preschool. She enjoyed playing cards and working jigsaw puzzles. Her hobbies included sewing and crocheting. She was a favorite fan at all her family’s sporting events.
She is survived by her loving family, Gloria and Marlo Broekemeier of Central City, Susan and Ritch Anderson of Fuquay Varina, N.C., Linda Gilson of Central City, William “Bill” and Shari Meyer of Central City, and John Meyer of Bradshaw; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ruhe of Grand Island and Ollis Ruhe of Marshall, Mo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Doug Gilson; an infant grandson, Taylor John Meyer; and five brothers and eight sisters.
