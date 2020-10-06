Harriett Meyer, 89

CENTRAL CITY — Harriett Lorraine Meyer, 89, of Central City, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. at at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City with the Rev. Richard Kothe officiating. Lunch will follow the funeral service at the church.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Worms.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City, and Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Harriett was born Jan. 14, 1931, in Grand Island to Waldo Ernest and Ada Grace (McKown) Ruhe. She was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. She attended Grand Island Public Schools and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1948. She married Earl William Meyer on May 25, 1951, and to this union, three daughters and two sons were born.