Harry Owen Carey, 83, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was born Nov. 13, 1936, to Harry and Francis Carey in Palisade, Neb.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Charlotte; sons and their spouses, Randy and Teresa Carey of Wilcox and Rod and Carolyn Flavell of Marco, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Johnnie Eugene Carey.
Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
