Helen Armour, 89

Helen Dorothy (Jensen) Armour, 89, of Grand Island died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society–Grand Island Village following a battle with cancer.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. All CDC recommendations will be followed and face coverings are required. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are designated to the American Cancer Society.

Born on Jan. 3, 1931, Helen was the youngest of 14 children of Jens Anton Jensen and Christina (Larsen) Jensen. She was raised in Dannebrog and received her education in the Dannebrog school system, graduating in 1948. She was a telephone operator from 1948 to 1956. Helen also kept books for her father-in-law’s company, Armour Construction, on and off for years. She began working at Dreisbach’s in 1962 and became known for her coleslaw. Helen retired in 2001, after working at Dreisbach’s for almost 40 years.