BROKEN BOW — Helen Eberle, 91, of Broken Bow, formerly of Ansley, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Brookestone View Nursing Home in Broken Bow.
Helen (Johnson) Eberle was born Feb. 24, 1929, to George Willis and Elsie Mae (Eglehoff) Johnson on a farm north of Loup City. At the age of 8, she moved with her family to a farm north of Litchfield. She attended Clear Creek Grade School and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1946.
She married Raymond Eberle on Feb. 24, 1947, at Loup City. The couple lived on a farm between Loup City and Ravenna for nine years. To this union four children were born: Donald, Kenneth, Duane, and Judy.
In 1956, the Eberle family moved to the Eberle Farm south of Mason City. In 1993, she and her husband moved to Husker Homes in Ansley. Raymond passed away Jan. 7, 1996.
Helen moved to Custer Heights in Broken Bow on Oct. 1, 2015, where she remained until her passing.
Helen enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and gatherings with family and friends.
Helen is survived by two sons, Donald and wife, Linda, of Hastings, Duane and wife, Shelley, of Mason City; daughter, Judy, and husband, Stephen Rynearson, of Mason City; daughter-in-law, Cathie Eberle of Ansley; brother, Doyle Johnson, of Custer, S.D.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; brother, Harold Johnson; sister, Velma Nolan; sisters-in-law, Lyla Johnson and Eva Johnson; son, Kenneth Eberle; and granddaughter, Steffany Rynearson.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.