Howard Johnson, 91, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Family celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at First Lutheran Church in Lincoln. It will be livestreamed at bit.ly/37nPZXA. Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation.

Howard E. Johnson was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Axtell to Henning and Hilda Johnson. He grew up on a farm near Axtell and graduated from Minden High School in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Third Infantry Division in South Korea from 1951 to 1953.

He farmed in Central City after the war and, in 1958, married Roberta Black. They moved to a farm outside Grand Island. They raised three daughters.

After leaving work in the ag field, he obtained an associate degree from Kearney State College and ran his own tax business until retirement. They were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island, where Howard was the Sunday school superintendent for many years and led adult Bible studies as well. He was a member of First Lutheran Church since moving to Lincoln in 2011.