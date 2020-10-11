Idona Swedenburg, 97

COLUMBUS — Idona Dee Swedenburg, 97, of Columbus, formerly of Clarks, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Burial of ashes will be in the Bureau Cemetery by Pierce Chapel at a later date.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time Tuesday.

Idona was born to Franklin George and Lulu Stella (Fox) Adams on the family timber claim five miles north of Clarks that had been settled by her grandfather in 1880. She attended District 55 School and graduated from Clarks High School in 1940. She married Fred Swedenburg on April 8, 1944, at the United Methodist Church in Central City. Idona lived in the Clarks area her entire life except for one year while she was married to Fred during the war and they lived in Detroit and Buffalo, N.Y.

She was a member of the Clarks United Methodist Church since 1945. She served as president of the VFW and Legion Auxiliary. Idona was also a member of the Orphan Train Heritage Society of America. She was a good wife and homemaker who loved to sew, cook and play cards.