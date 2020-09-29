Irene Hake, 101

COLUMBUS — Irene Louise Luckey Hake, 101, of Columbus died Sept. 13, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, just 11 days shy of 102.

Because of COVID, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

It was a life well-lived.

Irene was born Sept. 24, 1918, to William and Elsie (Loseke) Luckey, in Platte County.

A lifelong farm woman, Irene lived during an era that was the embodiment of what America is built on: Hard work, love of family, church, community and patriotism.

She married Werner Henry Hake on Aug. 15, 1938, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, where she also was baptized and confirmed. She worked alongside him on the family farm near Platte Center, raising livestock and farming the land. Her life was focused on their five children.