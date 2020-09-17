Ivan Gewecke, 101

Ivan G. Gewecke, 101, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at CHI-Health St. Francis.
Graveside services in Ivan’s honor will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Ivan was born at Kearney on May 22, 1919, the only son of John and Rose (LaCoru) Gewecke.
Ivan began his lifelong devotion to caring and cultivating the land while growing up on the family farm near Wood River. He graduated from Elm Creek High School and continued to farm with his parents moving near Wood River in the 40s.
While attending a dance at the Cairo Dance Hall, Ivan met the love of his life and best friend for the next 73 years, Evelyn Eggers. They were married on Feb. 16, 1947, at the Cairo Lutheran Church. The couple was blessed with two sons and many years working side by side on the family farm near Wood River.
Ivan enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and playing pool. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play horseshoes. Ivan was a member of the Platte Deutsch and the Elks Club.
His memory is cherished by his wife, Evelyn, of Grand Island; sons, Jim Gewecke of Wood River and John (Mari) Gewecke of Lincoln; grandson, Aaron Gewecke, of La; along with many friends and extended family.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary.
Condolences may be left for Ivan’s family at www.giallfaiths.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.