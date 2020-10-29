HOLDREGE — J. Rodney Wendell, 91, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 13, 2020, following a hospitalization and short stay at Good Samaritan Society–St. John’s in Kearney.

Celebration of life services for J. Rodney Wendell will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Kearney Evangelical Free Church in Kearney, with Pastor Matt Snell officiating. A private interment will follow in the Keene Cemetery, Keene.

Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Keene Evangelical Free Church in Keene. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Wendell family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Rodney’s services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. The celebration of life service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Joseph Rodney Wendell was born April 6, 1929, to Joseph and Vera (Palmblade) Wendell, on their farm south of Axtell.