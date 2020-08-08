Jack J. Greenwood, 63, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are expected as we are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Jack was born April 7, 1957, in Grand Island to Jack Sr. and Phyllis (Bates) Greenwood. He grew up in the Wood River area, graduating from high school in 1975. He then attended Central Community College-Hastings, earning an associate degree in business.
On April 10, 1999, Jack was united in marriage to Cheryl Boeka. Following their marriage, the couple made their home in Grand Island. After he retired from Nutradrip, he enjoyed spending his time cooking or being with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife; son, Nicholas Greenwood; stepson, Brandon (Natalie) Michel; granddaughter, Niasha Carter; brother Cory (Trish) Greenwood; sister, Jennifer (Bert) Melix; and stepmother, Carol Greenwood.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Barry Greenwood.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Casual attire is requested.
