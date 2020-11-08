Jack Lewis, 86

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Jack Larry Lewis, 86, of Great Falls, Mont., passed away Oct. 29, 2020, of a prolonged illness, with his wife of 63 years by his side.

Jack Larry Lewis Jack was born Dec. 3, 1933, on a farm near Bladen, Webster County, Neb., to Vaughn and Mabelle Lewis. The family later moved to the Chapman area, where he graduated from Chapman High School in 1951. He then began college at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served 16 months in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1955. He returned to finish his schooling at Wesleyan and married Donna Doering on March 24, 1957, in Scottsbluff.

After graduating from college, Jack began law school at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. After he received his LLB degree (later changed to Juris Doctorate) from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1960, Jack and Donna moved to Great Falls, Mont., where he worked first as an associate and eventually as a partner/director in the law firm Jardine, Stephenson, Blewett and Weaver until his retirement in 2007.

Jack enjoyed traveling the world, spending time at his lakeside cabin, and being with his family and grandchildren.