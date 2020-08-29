 Skip to main content
Jack Roach, 80

CENTRAL CITY — Jack G. Roach, 80, “thought he was 32” of Central City, hung up his gardening tools and floppy hat Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 at the Central City Cemetery in Central City, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.

A time for visiting with family will be from 10 a.m. to service time Monday, Aug. 31, at the cemetery. The family requests casual dress. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jill (Pedro) Camargo of Blair, Paige (Kevin) Randa of Verdigre, Dean (Jenny) Roach of Amherst, and Jaci Dettman of Central City; his sister, Joyce Hodtwalker of Columbus; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, LoAnn; his parents; his brothers, Lee, Harold, Bob, Bill, Vern and Jim; and his sisters, Lucille, Doris, Ruth, Marian and Dorothy.

