FRIEND — Jack Zimmer, 64, of Friend, passed away Sept. 5, 2020.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Harvest Hall (Seward County Fairgrounds), 1625 Fairgrounds Circle, in Seward, with Pastor Tim Rust officiating.

Graveside service and interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in Beaver Crossing Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Zimmer family for future designations.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, in Seward and Dwight.