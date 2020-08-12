Jacqueline “Jackie” Rose Foster, 70, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after an over six-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date due to the pandemic. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Jackie was born Jan. 5, 1950, in Lidgerwood, N.D., to Fred and Clara Pelvit. She grew up on a farm near Wyndmere, N.D., and graduated from Wyndmere High School. She then attended North Dakota State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in biology and a master’s in general science.
On Sept. 10, 1977, Jackie was united in marriage to William Foster in Marion, Ind. They have one daughter, Wendy. The couple lived in Marion, then Butler, Penn., and finally Grand Island.
Jackie worked for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. She also worked part-time at Hy-Vee in the floral department until her health would no longer allow.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bill; daughter, Wendy Foster, DDS, of Pooler, Ga.; and sister, Mary (Jeri) Ooka, of Honolulu.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents.
