GIBBON — James F. Chramosta, 91, of Gibbon died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m, Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Interment will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
He was born on Feb. 15, 1929, in rural Buffalo County to James C. and Mary (Schuller) Chramosta. He grew up on the family farm and attended and received his education at District 27 school and graduated from Gibbon High School with the Class of 1946. He entered the U.S. Army on Feb. 14, 1951, and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 14, 1953. He was united in marriage to Shirley Matejka on July 11, 1951, at St. Mary’s church in Ravenna. After he was discharged from the Army the couple lived on the family farm where he was self-employed raising corn, beans and livestock.
He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Church and then Sacred Heart Church in Shelton. He was on the board of trustees for both churches for many years as well on the District 39 school board, and president of the cemetery board of St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
He received a 50-year recognition for service to the church. In 2016, he was recognized by Aksarben Nebraska Pioneer Family Farm Award for farms in the family for 100 years or more. He enjoyed attending the Gibbon Alumni Banquet every year. He also enjoyed dancing (Waltz and Polkas), playing cards and casino bus trips. He liked staying at home and preferred day trips, although they did go on an Alaskan cruise, traveled to New York for the birth of a great-grandson, and visited the Hoover Dam. He enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For 20 years he was known as “Grandpa,” the hayrack ride tractor driver, around the Chramosta Pumpkin Patch.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Chramosta of Gibbon; sons, Robert (Gayle) Chramosta of Kearney, Ronald (Shannon) Chramosta of Gibbon, Jerry (Shirley) Chramosta of Kearney, Allen (Julie) Chramosta of Gibbon and Steven (Janice) Chramosta of Lincoln; daughters, Jeanette (Mel) Morton of Omaha, Donna (Jim) Garretson of Smith Center, Kan., and Karen (Dave) Zimmer of Gibbon; 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Ryan of Omaha; brother-in-law, Joe (Merna) Matejka of Ravenna; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Richard Ryan.
