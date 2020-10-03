James Dugan, 46

GREELEY — James Ray Dugan, 46 of Greeley, died Sept. 30, 2020, at CHI Health-St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will be presiding. Interment will be in the O’Connor Cemetery in Greeley County.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. A Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. at the church. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James was born Feb. 3, 1974, in Ord to Thomas and Lollie (Wibbels) Dugan. He received his education at Wolbach and Greeley Public Schools graduating from Greeley in 1992. He graduated from Milford Southeast College with a degree in diesel mechanics. James married his high school sweetheart, Stacy Hurlburt, on June 8, 1996, in Greeley. They were a couple for almost 30 years and had two children, Ryley and Allyson, who were the center of their world. The couple made their first home in Grand Island, then moved to Wolbach. When their children started school, the family moved to Greeley. James was a service manager for Nebraska Truck Center for over 25 years. He worked for Meritor for five years and recently started with the state of Nebraska Department of Transportation. He farmed his entire life. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting coyote, elk and deer. The family enjoyed going on trips and spending time at the lake. His greatest enjoyment in life was his children and he loved going to their sporting events and other activities and adventures.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Stacy Dugan, of Greeley; children, Ryley Dugan of Central City and Allyson Dugan of Greeley; father, Tom (Maureen) of Greeley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melody (Jess) Kucera of Halliday, N.D., Cherie (Kevin) Faulkner of Holden, Maine; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jody (Mike) Whalen of Kearney and Nikki (Moses) Campos of Grand Island; nieces and nephews, Adalyn and Lainey Kucera, Sam and Savanah Faulkner, Dylon, Kelsie, Brock, and Colton Leslie, Mack Roach, Trew, Shylea and Briella Campos. James is also survived by a grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lollie Dugan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis “Coach” and Kathy Hurlburt; and grandparents.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
