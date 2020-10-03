James Dugan, 46

James was born Feb. 3, 1974, in Ord to Thomas and Lollie (Wibbels) Dugan. He received his education at Wolbach and Greeley Public Schools graduating from Greeley in 1992. He graduated from Milford Southeast College with a degree in diesel mechanics. James married his high school sweetheart, Stacy Hurlburt, on June 8, 1996, in Greeley. They were a couple for almost 30 years and had two children, Ryley and Allyson, who were the center of their world. The couple made their first home in Grand Island, then moved to Wolbach. When their children started school, the family moved to Greeley. James was a service manager for Nebraska Truck Center for over 25 years. He worked for Meritor for five years and recently started with the state of Nebraska Department of Transportation. He farmed his entire life. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting coyote, elk and deer. The family enjoyed going on trips and spending time at the lake. His greatest enjoyment in life was his children and he loved going to their sporting events and other activities and adventures.