SPALDING — James H. “Jim” Kleffner Jr., 76, of Spalding, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Antony Thekkekara and Father James Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended at the visitation and funeral.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.co

James Henry Kleffner Jr., son of James H. Sr. and Esther (Heinman) Kleffner, was born Aug. 24, 1944, in San Jose, Calif. When his father was honorably discharged from the Navy, he moved with his family to Spalding, where he received his education at Spalding Academy. Before graduating in 1962, he set the school record in the 100-yard dash, a record that continues to stand today. He furthered his education at Norfolk Junior College, where he also played football and ran track.