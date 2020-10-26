SPALDING — James H. “Jim” Kleffner Jr., 76, of Spalding, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Antony Thekkekara and Father James Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended at the visitation and funeral.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.co
James Henry Kleffner Jr., son of James H. Sr. and Esther (Heinman) Kleffner, was born Aug. 24, 1944, in San Jose, Calif. When his father was honorably discharged from the Navy, he moved with his family to Spalding, where he received his education at Spalding Academy. Before graduating in 1962, he set the school record in the 100-yard dash, a record that continues to stand today. He furthered his education at Norfolk Junior College, where he also played football and ran track.
Jim returned to Spalding and on Aug. 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Connie Jo Zoucha at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. They made their home in Spalding where Jim worked with his grandfather August Kleffner and uncle Norald Heldt at People’s Service Station. In 1970, Jim and Connie purchased the service station, adding a tire shop in 1973, a car wash in 1976, a laundromat in 1979 and a convenience store in 1990. Along with running the business, Jim also served the community of Spalding as mayor for 27 years, during which time he was instrumental in the reconstruction of the hydro-electric dam following flood damage and installing curbs and gutters in town.
Jim was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, where he was instrumental in forming the local Knights of Columbus Council and earned 4th degree. He was a member of the Elks Club in Ord, where he served as Exalted Ruler in 1980. Jim was a longtime member of the Spalding Volunteer Fire Department and served on various boards throughout the years. He was also recognized by Spalding Academy as a Distinguished Alumni in 2017.
Jim enjoyed racing cars in his younger years and also loved spending time golfing and hunting with friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie, of Spalding; two sons: Troy Kleffner of Spalding, and Kevin Kleffner of Bossier City, La.; five grandchildren: Kelly Kleffner of Norfolk, Klayton Kleffner of Spalding, Sydney Tisdel of Dawson, Victoria (Kevin Talley) Kleffner of Japan, and Trey Kleffner of Houston, Texas; two great-grandchildren: Kenzleigh and Carter Wendtlandt; three siblings: JoAnn (Torance) Fisher of Gladstone, Mo., Laurie (Gil) Larsen of Bloomfield, and Joe Kleffner of Dacono, Colo.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Christine Kleffner; his parents, Jim Sr. and Esther; and two brothers Richard and Robert Kleffner.
