James ‘Jim’ Sander, 69

DONIPHAN — James “Jim” Morris Sander, 69, of Doniphan, died Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Doniphan.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island, with Pastor Dale Janzen officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
Mr. Sander was born in Norfolk on June 25, 1951. He was raised by his parents John “Jack” C. and Lilly (B. Morris) Sander in Ord, until moving to Grand Island where he graduated from Grand Island High School in 1969.
As an only child, Jim devoted much of his adult life caring for his parents. He was also a dedicated advocate of his community and was involved in local elections, entrepreneurial ventures and business start-ups.
Throughout his career, he held various jobs training and managing in the food service and retail industries throughout Grand Island and Hastings. He managed several food service ventures, including spending several years managing the kitchen at Grand Island Central Catholic.
He pursued advanced education throughout his life, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in business from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1995 and his MBA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2000. Jim enjoyed tending to lawns as well as family cemetery plots stretching from Grand Island to Norfolk. He loved history and storytelling, writing more than half a dozen unpublished manuscripts and plays that demonstrated a sharp wit and humor that was his trademark with family and friends. Jim was generous with his time and resources to many in the community and was often found lending a hand and an ear to those in need.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jim’s obituary. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home.
