ALDA — James F. Thompson Sr., 73, of Alda died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wood River First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Trudy Hanke will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Wood River Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Following CDC guidelines, face masks are required. Livestreaming will be available.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Jim was born on July 17, 1947, at Hastings, the son of Milford and Esther (Craft) Thompson. He was raised and received his education in Hastings, Phillips and Wood River. On Oct. 25, 1965, he was united in marriage to Linda Shay. This union was blessed with children: Teresa, Lori, James Jr. and Rachelle.
While growing up, Jim worked with his father on the Bonsack farm. He became an over-the-road truck driver. For the final 20 years of his career he worked for Poland Oil, which became Sapp Brothers Oil, retiring in 2014. He was proud to have received the 2-million-mile safe driving award.
He is a member of Wood River First United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed attending his kids’ and grandkids’ activities.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Linda; children, Teresa (Brian) Brandenburg of Grand Island, Lori (Miguel) Rodriquez of Alda, James Jr. (Julie) Thompson of Wood River and Rachelle (Arturo) Valdez of Alda; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Jerry) Sadd of Harvard and Judy Bell of Beaverton, Ore.; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Harper and LaNora Shay; brothers-in-law, Bob Alderson and Joe Shay; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rodney and Gary Thompson; brother-in-law, Robert Bell; and parents-in-law, Joe and Frances Shay.