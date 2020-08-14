LOUP CITY — Janene “Jan” S. Miller, 77, of Loup City died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Loup City Community Building with Roger Miller officiating.
Burial will follow at the Arcadia City Cemetery in Arcadia. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Community Building in Arcadia. The family requests that if you can wear red, her favorite color, to honor her life, please do so.
Memorials are suggested to the Miller family or donor’s choice. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed with face masks recommended.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. You can leave condolences for Jan’s family at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.