Janice “Jan” Schneberger, 85, of Grand Island. passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

To honor Jan’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Jan was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Gresham, Neb., the daughter of Harold and Velma (Lance) Matzner. She grew up and graduated from high school in Gresham. She then attended Doane University, where she met the love of her life. She married Eugene “Gene” Schneberger on Nov. 22, 1953, in Gresham. The couple relocated to Grand Island in 1959.

Jan was “Mom” to multiple generations, beginning with her four sons. When her nest became emptier, she worked at various places including Fonner Park, Albee Printing Company, Country General and for the Hallmark Company. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a previous member of the Platt-Duetsche and Saddle Club.

An avid Husker fan, Jan also enjoyed spending time with the “Roscoe Rowdys,” playing cards and Dominos with close friends and “Red Hat” ladies. Her “kids” knew she would be there to cheer them on at their Softball and Baseball activities.