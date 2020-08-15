LOUP CITY — Janene “Jan” S. Miller, 77, of Loup City passed into peace Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Loup City Community Building, with Roger Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Arcadia City Cemetery in Arcadia. The family requests that if you can wear red, her favorite color, to honor her life, please do so. Suggested memorials in her honor can be given to Loup City Fire & Rescue or Rose Lane Nursing Home. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, with face masks recommended. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. You can leave condolences for Jan’s family at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Janene “Jan” Sharlene Murray Miller was born Feb. 16, 1946, in Loup City to Donald and Evelyn Hyatt Murray of Arcadia. She grew up on a farm outside of Arcadia. She attended Riverview Country School and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1964.
She married Kenneth H. Krahulik at the Presbyterian Church at Ord in the summer of 1965. After Jan worked in Lincoln and North Platte as a bank teller, the couple moved in 1970 back to Lincoln, where she was employed at First National Bank and Security Mutual Life Insurance Company until 1973. The couple welcomed two children: Ryan in 1973, and Randal in 1977. After a brief stint in Wilber, the family moved back to Arcadia in 1980.
After a divorce, Jan married Terry “Don” Miller in 1988 and moved to Loup City. While raising her family there, Jan spent time caring for her mother and others at Rose Lane Nursing Home until 2007.
Jan’s greatest joy in life was being involved in her children and grandchildren’s activities. She loved her family and spent most of her time watching the boys in their sports and activities growing up. She also loved spending time with all of her grandchildren, attending whatever activities they may be in, from track meets to band concerts to youth soccer. She never met a stranger; she made friends of everyone she met. Throughout the years she was everybody’s adopted “mom” or “grandma.” All that she came into contact with called her a very sweet lady.
Jan would spend her years supporting her husband within the Nebraska Fur Harvesters, always looking forward to convention time, in which Don was a past president. She was an avid follower of Nebraska Cornhusker football and Kansas Jayhawk basketball. Although in life she would not admit it, she liked to listen to the ’50s music of her youth and enjoyed TV shows such as “Dateline” and “NCIS.” She would also anxiously await the morning newspaper and her weekly People magazine and read it cover to cover.
She is survived by her husband, Don Miller, of Loup City; her sons/spouses, Ryan and Jennifer Krahulik of Lyman, Randy and Brandi Krahulik of Overland Park, Kan., and Roger and Jennifer Miller of Colorado Springs, Colo. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Zachary and Brittany Miller of Seattle, Ashley and Rhyan Bonine of Casper, Wyo., Jacob Miller and fiancée Caya Bahr of Thorton, Colo., Peyton Krahulik of Rapid City, S.D., Kenna, Lily and Alexander Krahulik of Lyman and Parker Waruch of Overland Park. There are also four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Isaac and Teagan Bonine and Logan Miller. She is also survived by a brother, Kent and Coleen Murray of Omaha, and daughter, Jessica and Dan Milius and children Cleo and Samuel of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Evelyn Murray; and husband, Ken Krahulik.