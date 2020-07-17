CAIRO — Janice “Jan” Rae Duncan, 71, of Cairo, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, due to an automobile accident.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 6, also at the church. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.