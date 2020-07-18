CAIRO — Janice “Jan” Rae Duncan, 71, of Cairo passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, due to injuries as the result of an automobile accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday with a Rosary at 6, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jan was born March 3, 1949, in Kearney, the daughter of Albert and Phyllis (Coulter) Hervert. She grew up on the family farm near Ravenna, graduating from Ravenna High School, Class of 1967. She then graduated from Grand Island School of Business. On Feb. 15, 1969, following a huge blizzard that made many roads impassable, she was united in marriage to Ronald “Ron” L. Duncan. They made their home in Grand Island before moving to their acreage between Grand Island and Cairo, where they lived for 47 years.
Following graduation, she worked at Gamble Robinson for a few years before starting her own business, Duncan’s Upholstery. In addition to running her own business, she was also a part-time instructor at Central Community College, teaching upholstery for well over 10 years. Jan was employed part-time as a crew leader for the United States Census. She worked the 1990, 2000, 2010, and current Census ... and was making plans for 2030.
Vintage and classic cars were a major part of Jan’s life. She loved NHRA drag racing and supported Ron during his racing career when he ran Malfunction and Hellfire. She was a member of the National Nomad Club and helped establish the current Chevrolet Nomad Association, for a combined total of over 50 years affiliation with both clubs. She was a member of Vintage and Classic Wheels, as well as the Island Area Cruisers. Jan was also a 30+ year member of the Hall County Extension Club. While raising her children, Jan supported the Boy Scouts of America and 4-H. The connections she made through these affiliations afforded countless lifelong friendships.
Jan enjoyed antiquing and garage sales, always looking for “a good deal.” Her extensive collections include M&M’s, Root Beer Mugs, Campbells Soup, California Raisins, Kool-Aid, Coca-Cola, Planters Peanuts, and Hot Wheels. Jan loved playing radio call-in contests and was well known by the local DJs for her knack of winning and her famous party mix at Christmastime. But, above all, Jan’s beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, never missing a school play, speech, debate or game.
Those who will cherish Jan’s memory include her husband, Ron; children, Shawn (Megan) Duncan of Fort Lupton, Colo., and Lisa (Dustin) Duncan Butler of Alda; five grandchildren, Kristian (Zach) Morgan, Dusty Rose Butler, Madison Duncan, Brock Butler, and Caden Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Ariah Duncan. She is also survived by brothers, Mike Hervert of Rockville, and Don (Pamela) Hervert of Ravenna; a sister, Jean (Don) Blaschko of Gibbon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol McCarthy; and brothers, Jerry Hervert and Brent Hervert.
Memorials are suggested to the family to provide scholarships for students in the Automotive Program at CCC Hastings Campus.
The family is requesting that those attending wear blue jeans and car attire to the services.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.