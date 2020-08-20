Janice Schwieger, 79

Janice Elaine Schwieger, 79, of Grand Island passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at home.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and the funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, with all services at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Road, Grand Island.
Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
She was born Oct. 18, 1940, in Litchfield, to Howard and Bessie Sinner. She attended Alda schools and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1958.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Schwieger on Jan. 17, 1960, at St. Paul Lutheran in Grand Island. They resided in Broken Bow and Lexington before returning to make Grand Island their home. She worked at the Liederkranz as a waitress and bartender. Her family was everything to her and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed gardening, baking, decorating for the holidays and animals. She especially liked watching the Olympics for the gymnastics and figure skating and the Husker football and volleyball games.
She is survived by daughters, Teresa (Ray) Gibson of Grand Island and Cheryl (Randy) Boltz of Lincoln; sons, Douglas Schwieger (Debbie Watson) of Lincoln, Larry Schwieger of Grand Island and David (Valerie) Schwieger of Grand Island; son-in-law, John Stromberg of Mead, Colo.; grandchildren, John (Nastasha) Stromberg of Maplewood, Mo., Justin (Erin) Stromberg of Henderson, Colo., Jordon Stromberg of Mead, Colo., Preston Singer of Cairo, and Jackson Schwieger of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Kristian, Decker, Keaton and Robyn Louise Stromberg; brother, Tom (Lupe) Sinner of Covina, Calif.; sister, Anna Dice of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Steve Clark of Dannebrog; sisters-in-law, Johnsie Sinner of Grand Island, Norma Sinner of Arapahoe, Janet Sinner of Kearney, Harriet Sorgenfrei of Grand Island and Marlene Schwieger of Grand Island; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; daughter, Robyn Stromberg; son, Jody Schwieger; and brothers, George, Delmer, Darrel (Joan), Marvin and Jimmy Sinner; brother-in-law, Oscar Sorgenfrei Jr.; and sister-in-law, Lola Clark.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
