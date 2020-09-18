Jayne Westering, 68

One of Husker Nation’s biggest fans will now be cheering for her favorite team from the ultimate skybox. Jayne M. Westering, 68, of Grand Island passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband and kids, on Sept. 16, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Her family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until service time. To help protect those at risk, face masks are required. Private family burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Jayne was born Aug. 3, 1952, in Columbus to Donald J. Uphoff and Renelda Uphoff Molacek. She was the oldest of six children and is survived by her sisters Jackie Loseke and Penny Kampschneider and her brothers Kent and Tony Uphoff. Jayne graduated from Scotus High School in 1970 and earned her nursing degree from Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing in 1973.
Jayne met her husband, Bill, in Omaha and they were married on July 28, 1973. They moved to Grand Island in 1975, where they raised their four children: Molly, Billy, Matthew and Emily. Jayne was born to be a mom, and her children were her pride and joy. She drove the first minivan in Grand Island and was known by all for her “Hey Mom” license plate. Her kids were second only to her grandchildren: Liam, Eve and Oliver Westering, Lainey and Bobby Hunter and Eloise and Baby Boy Kropf.
Above all, Jayne exemplified kindness and was generous beyond measure. All who crossed paths with her will undoubtedly remember her smile and the fact that her heart was a million times larger than she.
Jayne was an area representative and Speaker’s Bureau co-chairman for Ak-Sar-Ben Friendship Circle, a member of PEO Chapter EZ, a wish-granting coordinator for the Nebraska Central Division of Make-A-Wish, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska Board Member, recipient of the St. Francis Medical Center Auxiliary Honorary Lifetime Member 1998 Auxilian of the Year and 2019’s Act of Kindness Ladies Woman of Honor.
Jayne is survived by her husband of 47 years, William B.; and her children, Molly (Mark) Hunter, William H. (Amy) Westering, Matthew (Earl Zweifel) Westering and Emily (Josh) Kropf; her mother, Renelda Molacek; two sisters; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald J. Uphoff; her sister, Pamela Dedinsky; and her stepfather, Gilbert Molacek.
The family wishes to express its gratitude for the friendship and kind and loving care their mother received from Barbara Stenka.
Memorials are suggested to Make A Wish.
