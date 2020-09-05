Jeanne C. Mettenbrink, 83, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
Service and celebration of Jeanne’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Jeanne was born April 27, 1937, in Grand Island, the daughter of Leo and Ruth (Luebbe) Neubert. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1955. On Oct. 28, 1956, Jeanne married Leo Mettenbrink. She became the perfect farmer’s wife, working alongside her husband daily, helping him with everything.
Jeanne was a 4-H leader when her children were young and was a volunteer serving on the Election Board for over 50 years. She was a member of the Busy Dozen Extension Group and the Platt Duetsche. Besides spending time outside on the farm, she enjoyed playing cards and making stained glass. Jeanne especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband, Leo; daughters, Kathy Mettenbrink of Grand Island and Cindy (Mark) Swanson of Kearney; daughter-in-law, Tammy Mettenbrink of Grand Island; grandchildren, Stephanie (Tyson) Bloomberg, Desiree (Marc) Hanson, Bailey Mettenbrink, Will Mettenbrink and Chase Mettenbrink; three great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Neubert of Omaha; sister-in-law, Judy Mettenbrink; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Marlene Mader and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, William and Rose (Mader) Mettenbrink; son, William “Bill” Mettenbrink; brothers-in-law, Dale (Delores) Mettenbrink and Ron Mettenbrink; and cousin/friend, Leonard Mader.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
