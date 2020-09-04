Jeanne Mettenbrink, 83

Jeanne C. Mettenbrink, 83, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home, with her family at her side.
Service and celebration of Jeanne’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.
