Jeffrey Garey, 63

Jeffrey R. Garey, 63, of Grand Island passed away Oct. 18, 2020, in Lincoln.

A private family service is arranged with All Faiths Funeral Home.

Jeff was born April 6, 1957, in North Platte to Neal and Jeannine (Swayze) Garey. He spent his early years in North Platte, later settling in Grand Island. Jeff graduated from Northwest High School. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and later Central Community College.

Jeff was married twice and spent most of his career in insurance and car sales. Jeff was an Eagle Scout, a member of the first Northwest golf team to qualify for state and was very proud of his role in “The Music Man.” Jeff enjoyed golf, watching Husker football, fishing at his lake home and spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Ashley Garey of Lincoln and Brian Garey of Lincoln; father, Neal Garey of Grand Island; sister, Sherry Block of Hastings; and brother-in-law, Tim Fuerstenau of Omaha.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannine, and sister, Susan Fuerstenau.

Memorials are suggested to the family and may be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.